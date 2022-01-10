Cristiano Ronaldo out | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Villa

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening.

Here is how Ralf Rangnick could line up for the game:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea is expected to be rested tonight with Dean Henderson recalled to start between the sticks.

Defence: Man Utd will make changes in defence with Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka among those set for a rest. Victor Lindelof should replace Varane in the middle of the back four with Phil Jones keeping his place following his impressive display during the defeat to Wolves last time out.

Diogo Dalot is likely to come in at right-back while Alex Telles should start on the left in place of Luke Shaw. Eric Bailly won’t be involved as he’s away at the African Cup of Nations while Harry Maguire remains a doubt with an abdominal injury.

Midfield: Scott McTominay is likely to be given a breather by Rangnick and Nemanja Matic should drop to the bench so it will be all-change in the middle of the park for Manchester United this evening.

Fred should be recalled after being named on the bench against Wolves but Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury so Donny van de Beek could come in to make a rare start in midfield.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes was also named among the substitutes against Wolves so the Portuguese international is expected to be recalled against Aston Villa tonight and be deployed in one of the attacking midfield roles.

Jadon Sancho is likely to be rested and we could see Marcus Rashford given a recall to start in the Man Utd attack. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are other options for Rangnick but Rashford might just get the nod.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be rested so Mason Greenwood could move into a more attacking position tonight having played deeper last time out. Edinson Cavani may keep his place to lead the line up front along with Greenwood.

Here is the expected Man Utd team: