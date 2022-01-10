Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford this evening.

Ralf Rangnick has made some changes to the side that lost to Wolves last time out but number one goalkeeper David de Gea keeps his place in goal as Dean Henderson isn’t involved amid reports he’s pushing for a loan move this month.

There are changes in the Man Utd defence as Victor Lindelof is recalled to start in place of Phil Jones – who’ll feel unlucky to drop out after impressing against Wolves. Raphael Varane keeps his place but Harry Maguire misses out again due to injury.

Diogo Dalot comes in to the back four with Aaron Wan-Bissaka given a rest but Luke Shaw keeps his place ahead of Alex Telles at left-back as he’ll be suspended for the Premier League meeting at the weekend.

Fred is recalled to start alongside Scott McTominay in midfield so Nemanja Matic drops to the bench where he’s joined by Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman will be bitterly disappointed not to start tonight as he’d usually be given a chance in the domestic cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho are given a rest so Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in attack along with Bruno Fernandes. Mason Greenwood lines-up alongside Edinson Cavani with Jesse Lingard on the bench.

As for Aston Villa, Emi Martinez starts in goal once again while Ollie Watkins leads the line up front alongside Danny Ings. Emi Buendia starts along with John McGinn and Douglas Luiz.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.

Subs: Heaton, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Elanga

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, J Ramsey; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Sinisalo, Hause, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Archer