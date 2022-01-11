[Images] Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot suffers nasty injury against Villa

Photos have emerged showing the gruesome result of Diogo Dalot’s injury after he suffered a deep cut to his ankle during Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa.

Dalot was recalled to start at right-back in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as United hosted Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

The 22-year-old was having a solid game and he constantly looked to link-up with Mason Greenwood down the right flank as he attempts to try and force his way into Ralf Rangnick’s starting eleven on a more regular basis.

However, the Portuguese defender went down midway through the second half after picking up an ankle injury and he required several minutes of treatment from Manchester United’s medical team.

At one stage, it looked like Wan-Bissaka was being readied to come on but Dalot soldiered on to complete the full ninety minutes as United booked their place in the fourth round with a narrow 1-0 win over the Villains.

Photos have now emerged showing the result of Dalot’s injury and based on the deep cut he suffered to his right foot, it’s a miracle the youngster was able to continue and finish the game last night.

Thank you for the messages. It’s all good now with the help of the Doctor 💪🏻 Onto the next one!

Good image for those who like anatomy 🥶😂 https://t.co/lFyM0vKVHS — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 11, 2022

Dalot needed stitches to close the wound and the full-back took to social media to thank fans for their well wishes after responding to a tweet showing the gruesome images of his injury.

It’s certainly a nasty cut and fair play to the defender for carrying on. I’m sure Rangnick and his medical team will keep a close eye on the injury over the coming days to see how the wound heals.

However, it remains to be seen whether Dalot will be available for Manchester United’s next game when they travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.