Arsenal in talks to sign £58m star Dustan Vlahovic

Arsenal have opened talks over a potential deal to sign Dustan Vlahovic and are pushing ahead with their pursuit despite Fiorentina demanding at least £58m for the striker, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta revealed last week that the club are working hard trying to strengthen the squad this month with a new central midfielder and striker believed to be the priorities for the Spanish coach.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal appears to be over after being frozen out of the squad following a series of disciplinary breaches while Alexandre Lacazette is also tipped to depart when his contract expires in June.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah is also expected to leave Arsenal when his current deals runs out at the end of the season so Arteta is set to lose his three first choice strikers over the next six months.

The situation has left Arsenal scouring the market for reinforcements and Vlahovic has emerged as a top target in recent weeks with several media outlets reporting that the Gunners are hoping to lure the striker to North London this month.

The Daily Mail have now provided a significant update by claiming that Arsenal have made contact with Fiorentina to discuss a potential deal after making Vlahovic their prime target ahead of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

According to the newspaper, Fiorentina have informed the Gunners it will take an offer of at least £58m to get an agreement in place while Vlahovic is demanding a five-year contract worth around £300,000-a-week. With the Serbian international’s agents also wanting £15m to broker the move, the entire deal will cost Arsenal around £150m.

Not put off

However, despite the huge financial outlay, the Daily Mail says Arsenal have not been deterred and are continuing to work on a possible deal to bring Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium by the end of the month.

The Gunners are not the only club in the running as Juventus and Tottenham have also been showing a keen interest so the report says Arsenal are pushing to get a move agreed in January to avoid a bidding war in the summer.

The 21-year-old’s value will decrease at the end of the season when he’ll enter the final year of his contract so Fiorentina are looking to cash-in and Arsenal are seemingly ready to pay a premium to land their key target now.

Vlahovic wants to play European football, which is something Arsenal are currently unable to offer him. However, the Mail says the Londoners can still sign the striker if they can convince him of Arteta’s project and put forward a tempting financial package.

The 6ft 3in hitman has scored 18 goals in 22 games so far this season and is one of the hottest young talents in Europe so he’d be an excellent signing if Arsenal could get a deal over the line this month.