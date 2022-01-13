Arsenal hold talks with agent of Youri Tielemans as Arteta eyes swoop

Arsenal chiefs have held talks with the agents of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans to discuss a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Goal.

Tielemans has enjoyed an impressive spell at the King Power stadium since arriving from Monaco in 2019 and he scored the winner in last season’s FA Cup final to see-off Chelsea at Wembley.

However, the Belgian international’s future is in serious doubt as he has just 18 months left on his current contract and is not expected to commit himself to the Foxes by signing an extension.

The situation has alerted clubs throughout Europe and Goal are one of several media outlets claiming that Arsenal are determined to be in the running for Tielemans’ signature when he leaves Leicester.

The report says Arsenal chiefs have held negotiations with the midfielder’s representatives at London Colney recently to discuss a potential move to the Emirates Stadium after Mikel Arteta identified the former Anderlecht academy graduate as a prime target.

Arsenal are extremely short of options in midfield with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the African Cup of Nations while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Roma on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Midfield revamp

Granit Xhaka’s future in north London has been the constant source of speculation in recent years and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finally move on in the summer so a replacement would be needed. It appears Arsenal have identified Tielemans as a potential new recruit as Arteta looks to revamp his options in the middle of the park.

However, Leicester are highly unlikely to agree any deal this month as they still haven’t given up hope of convincing Tielemans to sign a new contract so any transfer will probably have to wait until the end of the season.

The Gunners are unlikely to be the only club in the running for his signature but the Gunners believe they can be an appealing option, especially if they can finish in the top four and be able to offer Champions League football next season.

We’ll have to see how the situation develops over the coming weeks but Tielemans would be an excellent signing for Arsenal if they can land the 24-year-old, either now in the summer.