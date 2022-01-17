Arsenal expected to sign Arthur with fresh talks planned this week

Arsenal are due to hold fresh transfer talks with Juventus within the next 48 hours as they push to agree a loan deal for Arthur Melo, according to CalcioMercato.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to strengthen his squad this month as he looks to maintain Arsenal’s pursuit of a top four finish this season and midfield has become an area of real concern.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away at the African Cup of Nations while Granit Xhaka is facing a two-match suspension after being sent off during Arsenal’s draw with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final last week.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also joined Roma on loan, Martin Odegaard is on the sidelines with covid while Emile Smith Rowe is out with a niggling groin injury so Arteta currently has just one senior fit midfielder available for selection.

The Spanish coach is now working hard to bring in reinforcements and Arthur has emerged as a prime target for the Gunners after it became clear a permanent swoop for Bruno Guimaraes was going to prove difficult this month.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claimed last week that Arthur has decided he wants to join Arsenal after holding successful talks with the north Londoners – who will cover the full value of his £4.2m [€5m] a year salary.

Now, CalcioMercato are reporting that Max Allegri has given the green light to letting Arthur move to the Emirates Stadium on loan until the end of the season but Juventus chiefs are reluctant to finalise the deal until a replacement is found.

However, the Italian media outlet says fresh talks are due to be held between the two clubs this week to try and find an agreement and the expectation is Arthur will end up getting his wish to join Arsenal.

According to CalcioMercato, these decisive transfer talks will take place within the next two days and the report says the player’s determination to join Arsenal is likely to persuade Juve to sign-off the deal.

Arthur is keen to rediscover his best form after struggling to establish himself at Juventus since joining from Barcelona in 2020. The 25-year-old has started just 3 Serie A games this season and is hoping he’ll get more regular action at Arsenal.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it sounds like an deal for Arthur to join the Gunners could be finalised this week.