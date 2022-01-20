[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium this evening for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Mikel Arteta has been boosted by the return of several players who were unavailable for Sunday’s postponed clash with Tottenham. Kieran Tierney is fit to start at left-back after recovering from a knock while Takehiro Tomiyasu returns at right-back after overcoming a calf complaint.

Ben White lines-up alongside Gabriel in the middle of the Arsenal back four while Martin Odegaard starts in midfield after recovering from covid. Emile Smith Rowe joins the pair in the middle of the park after shaking off a groin complaint but Granit Xhaka is suspended. Thomas Partey is named on the Arsenal bench despite only just arriving back in London from Africa.

Bukayo Saka is fit to start in attack for the Gunners while Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette keep their places so the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Charlie Patino and Mika Biereth are among the substitutes.

Jurgen Klopp has handed a start to Caoimhin Kelleher so Alisson Becker has to settle for a place on the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool while Joel Matip lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.

Kaide Gordon is handed a start for the Merseysiders as he’s preferred to Takumi Minamino in attack. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota also start in the final third for Liverpool in the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Curtis Jones starts in midfield along with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho so James Milner has to make do with a place on the bench for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Sambi Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe; Martinelli; Lacazette

Subs: Hein, Holding, Alebiosu, Tavares, Partey, Patino, Salah-Eddine, Nketiah, Biereth

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Gordon, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Alisson, Adrian, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton.