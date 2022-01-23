Arsenal vs Burnley: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal can move back into the top four of the Premier League table with a win when they take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have been dealt a big blow ahead of the game with Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled after after aggravating a calf issue during Thursday nights Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. Ben White moves to right-back today with Rob Holding recalled to start alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Kieran Tierney keeps his place at left-back so Nuno Tavares has to make-do with a place among the substitutes. Calum Chambers is back in the squad after recovering from a knock but is only named on the bench.

Thomas Partey misses the game due to suspension after being sent off during his brief cameo appearance in midweek while Granit Xhaka serves the final game of his ban. Therefore, Martin Odegaard continues in a deeper midfield role alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga for Arsenal this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe is fit to start his second game in four day having recently recovered from a niggling groin injury. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli keep their places in the Arsenal attack and Arteta will be looking to the young duo to provide a real threat from out wide.

Alexandre Lacazette continues to lead the line up front for the Gunners with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still not involved. Eddie Nketiah is named on the bench along with five academy graduates so Arteta doesn’t have a lot of experience to call upon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Nketiah, Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M’hand, Hutchinson, Patino.

Burnley

Pope, Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Lennon, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Subs: Lowton, Cork, Gudmundsson, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas