[Teams] Chelsea vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to close the gap on the top two with a win when they take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel goes with Malang Sarr in defence alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger so the returning Trevoh Chalobah has to settle for a place on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta also starts for Chelsea with Callum Hudson-Odoi on the opposite flank so Marcos Alonso drops to the bench.

Mateo Kovacic lines-up in midfield alongside Jorginho so N’Golo Kante has to settle for a place on the bench along with Saul Niguez. Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front for Chelsea once again this afternoon so Timo Werner has to settle for a substitutes role.

Mason Mount keeps his place in attack for the Blues while Hakim Ziyech gets another start so Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have to make-do with places on the bench along with Ross Barkley.

Antonio Conte has selected Japhet Tanganga to start in the right wing-back role so Emerson Royal misses out. Davinson Sanchez lines-up in defence along with Eric Dier and Ben Davies so Joe Rondon has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Matt Doherty gets a start along with Ryan Sessengon so Sergio Reguilon misses out while Harry Winks lines-up alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield. Steven Bergwijn is rewarded for his heroics last time out as he supports Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kane, Bergwijn.

Subs: Gollini, Skipp, White, Moura, Rodon, Royal, Reguilon, Gil, Scarlett