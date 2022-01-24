Arsenal agree terms with Arthur over £140k-a-week move

Arsenal have agreed terms with Arthur over a £140k-a-week deal as the Gunners close-in on a deal to sign the midfielder on loan from Juventus, according to 90min.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the end of the month to boost Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for Europe and the need for reinforcements was clear for all to see during Sunday’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Bringing in a central midfielder has become a priority for Arteta as the Gunners have been left short of options while Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka were suspended while Mo Elneny is also away at the African Cup of Nations.

Arthur has emerged as a top target in recent weeks and 90min claims the South American has now agreed terms with Arsenal after the Premier League giants agreed to cover the full value of his £140k-a-week [€168k] wages.

All that remains is to seal a deal with Juventus and Arsenal’s initial offer was to sign Arthur on a simple six-month loan while the Serie A outfit have been demanding an 18-month deal with an obligation to buy.

It appears a deal is now close as Tuttosport, via TeamTalk, claims that Arsenal have now agreed to sign Arthur on an 18-month loan and are now putting the finishing touches on the agreement with Juventus.

Struggles

Arthur has struggled to establish himself since moving to Turin from Barcelona in 2020 so the 25-year-old is keen to leave in search of regular first team football ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Juventus are willing to let the Brazilian international leave but would like to secure a replacement before any deal with Arsenal can be finalised and the report says they’ve been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Not only that, but 90min says Juve won’t let multiple midfielders leave this month and with Premier League clubs showing a keen interest in Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur, Arsenal may want to get their proposed deal for Arthur over the line as soon as possible.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but it looks as though Arteta is closing-in on his first signing of the January window and Arthur should prove to be a solid addition to his squad.