Reporter claims Wijnaldum “wants to play for Arsenal” as Arteta eyes late swoop

Paris Saint-Germain ace Georginio Wijnaldum wants to play for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new midfielder during the closing days of the window, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad this month as Arsenal’s season has been derailed following a nightmare January that’s seen them crash out of both domestic cup competitions and lose ground in the race for the top four.

A new midfielder is a priority for the Gunners as Arteta knows he needs more competition in the middle of the park to support Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga during the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks but have yet to agree terms with any of their reported targets. A loan move for Arthur was in the pipeline but that’s now looking unlikely as Juventus are struggling to find a replacement.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been strongly touted as a target for the North Londoners but the Brazilian could be off to Newcastle United with David Ornstein claiming the 24-year-old is due to undergo a medical ahead of a £33m move from Lyon.

It means Arsenal could now turn their attention to making a late move for Wijnaldum as the Dutchman is another name that’s been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this month.

The 31-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino since joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are aware he’s not fully content at the Parc des Princes and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has fuelled talk Wijnaldum could join Arsenal after claiming the midfielder ‘wants to play’ for the Gunners.

Solhekol says Wijnaldum admired Arsenal growing up and playing for the North Londoners is something that appeals to the Dutch international as he eyes a move back to the Premier League.

Solhekol told Sky Sports:

“The situation is Gini Wijnaldum is out injured at the moment. He’s not going to come out in public and say, ‘I want to leave PSG’, because you wouldn’t want to spoil your relationship with the fans. “But what we’re being told is he would like to return to the Premier League. I’m not saying he wants to return today, this week or even in the summer, but he would like to return and we keep being told he would like to play for Arsenal. They’re a club he admired a lot when he was growing up. It’s definitely something that appeals to him. “If PSG were to sign (Tanguy) Ndombele on loan, would they let one of their midfielders go? Would Wijnaldum then become an option for Arsenal? We know Arsenal are looking for a midfielder. “PSG have consistently said, ‘we don’t want him to leave’.”

PSG have publicly insisted they want to keep hold of Wijnaldum but with the French giants reportedly keen on Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, they could be open to letting the former Liverpool star leave this month.

TeamTalk says Wijnaldum is a name Arsenal are considering as they look to bring in a new midfielder before the window closes on January 31st so we could see Arteta making a late move for the PSG ace during the coming days.