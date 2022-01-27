Arsenal in talks to sign £50m-rated Ruben Neves

Arsenal are in negotiations over a possible deal to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a midfielder before the end of the month, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Arteta has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window as Arsenal desperately need reinforcements if they’re to maintain their challenge for fourth place.

Arsenal’s lack of depth in central midfield has been badly exposed this month so Arteta is in the market for a player who can compete with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Albert Lokonga and Mo Elneny during the second half of the season.

The Gunners have been linked with a whole host of names in recent weeks but have so far failed to agree terms to sign Arthur on loan from Juventus while Lyon ace Bruno Guimaraes appears to be heading to Newcastle.

Neves has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for some time and it appears Arsenal have now stepped-up their interest in the Portuguese international as Arteta eyes a late swoop.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have identified Neves as the midfielder they want and have already opened negotiations over a potential deal to take him to north London before the window closes.

The 24-year-old has been excellent for Wolves since arriving from Porto in 2017 and has developed into one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

No doubt Wolves will be desperate to keep hold of him and talkSPORT suggest it would take an offer of around £50m to persuade the Midlands club to cash-in so Arsenal are going to have to dig deep if they want to get a deal agreed.

However, Neves’ arrival could lead to a significant exit at the Emirates as Corriere dello Sport suggests that should Arsenal be successful in bringing in a new midfielder, then Roma will make another attempt to sign Xhaka.

The Italians went close to signing the Swiss international last summer and the report says Roma are ready to renew their interest during the closing days of the window as Jose Mourinho is still keen to lure Xhaka to Rome.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like it could be busy at Arsenal with Neves possibly arriving from Wolves and Xhaka heading to Serie A.