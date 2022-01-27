Liverpool make move to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Liverpool are expected to put forward a formal proposal to Paulo Dybala after making a bold move to try and sign the Juventus attacker on a free transfer, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Dybala has developed into one of the best attackers in Italian football since joining Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and his goals have helped the Turin giants win 5 Serie A titles and numerous domestic cup competitions.

However, the 28-year-old’s future is in serious doubt as he has less than six months left on his contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer after Juve pulled out of a proposed new four-year contract.

According to TeamTalk, Dybala had shaken hands with Juventus on a €10m-a-year deal until 2026 but the club then tried to renegotiate lower terms due to concerns over the South American’s long-term fitness.

Dybala has managed to score 11 goals in his 23 appearances despite being hampered by muscle problems throughout this season but it appears Juve officials are concerned about his injury record and aren’t willing to commit to a big-money contract.

Max Allegri’s side could also be preparing for Dybala’s exit after agreeing a deal with Fiorentina to sign Dusan Vlahovic and the situation has alerted a number of top clubs throughout Europe.

Liverpool interest

The Argentinean international is free to hold talks with foreign clubs about a free transfer move at the end of the season and TeamTalk are citing a report from Tuttomercatoweb that claims Liverpool are among the clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Dybala.

The Italian outlet says the Merseysiders have ‘the satisfaction of the player’ and Dybala is waiting for a formal proposal to arrive from Anfield in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to strengthen his squad in the summer and another attacker is believed to be a priority as the German coach wants more support for the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Dybala would be an excellent free transfer signing if Liverpool could pull it off but there will be stiff competition for his signature with Inter Milan reportedly favourites to win the race.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but TeamTalk says Dybala’s future will be decided next month when he holds crunch talks with Juventus and it looks like Liverpool are ready to pounce if it’s decided his future is away from Turin.