Luis Diaz to undergo medical ahead of £50m Liverpool move

Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to the signing of Luis Diaz after agreeing a £50m deal for the Porto attacker, according to various reports today.

Diaz has developed into one of the best talents in Portuguese football since joining Porto from Colombian outfit Junior in 2019 and the attacker has provided 16 goals and 6 assists in his 28 appearances so far this season.

The 25-year-old’s impressive form has attracted interest from the Premier League with Tottenham strongly linked with a move for the Colombian international in recent weeks while the Independent says Manchester United have also shown significant interest.

The Sun reported earlier this week that United representatives have been scouting Diaz extensively this season and could launch a late move to sign the winger as Ralf Rangnick looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign.

However, Liverpool have now trumped Tottenham and Manchester United as The Athletic says the Merseysiders have agreed a deal to sign Diaz for £37.5m [€45m] with a further £15m [€15m] in add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp had made Diaz his number one target for the summer but in the wake of interest from Man Utd and Tottenham, Liverpool have been forced to bring forward their plans to this month.

The Athletic says Diaz – who is currently away on international duty with Colombia – is set to undergo his medical in Argentina this weekend before signing a long-term contract with the Reds.

A Liverpool delegation are en route to South America to finalise the deal as the Anfield giants look to wrap-up Diaz’s arrival before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Assuming there are no late complications, this will be a major coup for Liverpool and they look set to sign Diaz for well under his reported €80m release clause so it’s another excellent piece of business by Michael Edwards.

Klopp has been keen to strengthen his attacking options as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be 30 this summer and are entering the final 12 months of their contracts.

Liverpool are now close to securing a hugely talented winger in Diaz and his arrival could lead to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi looking for moves away from Anfield before the window closes.