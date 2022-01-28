Arsenal agree £7.5m deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £7.5m to sign Matt Turner with the New England Revolution goalkeeper also agreeing personal terms ahead of the move, according to various reports.

Mikel Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad this month with a new midfielder and striker his top priorities, however, the Gunners boss has also been in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Turner emerged as a shock target last week when reports broke claiming that Arsenal had opened talks with New England Revolution to discuss a potential deal for the 6ft 3inch stopper.

Those negotiations have proven successful as the Evening Standard are one of several media outlets reporting today that Arsenal have now agreed terms with the MLS outfit to sign Turner.

The Express says Arsenal will pay £5m up front with a further £2.5m in potential add-ons meaning the deal is worth up to £7.5m to New England Revolution while there is also a 10% sell-on clause included in the package.

According to the Express, Turner has now agreed personal terms ahead of his move to the Emirates Stadium – which won’t take place until the summer – so the transfer should be wrapped-up shortly.

Turner has developed into the best goalkeeper in the MLS since joining New England Revolution in 2016 and was voted as the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021 following a string of excellent performances.

The 27-year-old is also a regular with the United States national team and helped them to a 1-0 win over El Salvador on Thursday night. Speaking after the victory, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed Turner’s move to Arsenal. He’s quoted by the Evening Standard as saying:

“Well first of all, I think it is just a great story and I hope the public is aware of this ascent of Matt Turner – because it is an incredible story,” “He went to Fairfield College, undrafted out of college, and now he’s playing with the national team and he’s headed to Arsenal. “It’s an amazing story and it’s all down to him, his work ethic, his belief in himself and his never-give-up attitude. “It’s a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great teammate and we are lucky to have him. “Tonight was an example where he did everything he had to do. He was calm in all situations. He wasn’t tested much but he was there when we needed him and he looked like a player that’s going to Arsenal, for sure.”

Turner’s arrival at the end of the season will pave the way for Bernd Leno to leave the club. The German has lost his first team place to Aaron Ramsdale this campaign and wants to leave in search of regular first team football.

There has been talk of Leno moving this month but it looks like he’ll remain at Arsenal until the summer which will give him more time to resolve his future and find a new club.

Turner looks set to become Arsenal’s first deal of the January window but Arteta will be hoping to secure at least one more signing before the window closes on Monday night.