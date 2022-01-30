[Photos] Luis Diaz poses in Liverpool kit after completing £50m move from Porto

Luis Diaz has been pictured in his new Liverpool kit for the first time since completing a £50m move to Anfield from Porto today.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to many of Europe’s top clubs this month but Liverpool stepped-up their interest after Tottenham had made an attempt to lure the attacker to North London.

Jurgen Klopp had initially planned to try and buy Diaz in the summer but brought forward those plans due to the level of interest being shown in the Porto attacker during the January transfer window.

News broke at the end of last week that Liverpool were in advanced negotiations to buy Diaz and the Colombian international was soon undergoing a medical in South America after terms were agreed with Porto over a deal.

The formalities have been swiftly concluded with the Reds confirming on Liverpoolfc.com today that Diaz has joined the club on a long-term contract – pending a work permit and international clearance.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool will pay around £33.3m [€40m] up front with another £16.7m [€20m] in additional add-ons meaning the whole package is worth about £50m to Porto.

Diaz will head to Merseyside once he’s featured for Colombia in their World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday night and he’ll wear the No.23 shirt during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool will pay €40m fee in three years for Luís Diaz – and €20m add ons package in five years. 🔴🤝 #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “I’m super happy. Luís is a player we believe will make us better now & in the future. Incredible signing”. …and official too 🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/2drKJ08wAA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

The forward has now been pictured wearing the Liverpool kit for the first time with snaps showing him posing in a training shirt as he signed his contract and a video [above] of him giving a welcome message to the fans while wearing the red home kit.

No doubt the Anfield faithful will be delighted with their latest addition to the squad as Diaz has developed a reputation as one of the best attacking talents in Portuguese football since joining Porto from Junior in 2019.

He’s provided 16 goals and 6 assists in his 28 appearances so far this season – 41 goals in his 125 games overall – so he’ll give Klopp another dangerous attacking threat in the final third.

Diaz is predominantly a left sided attacker so he’ll provide stiff competition for Sadio Mane and his style of play looks well suited to Klopp’s system so he should fit in well at Liverpool.

Klopp will be pleased to get his man as he’s been keen to strengthen his frontline with Mo Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino all 30 this summer and entering the final 12 months of their contracts.