Arsenal submit formal £58m offer for Alexander Isak

Arsenal have tabled a £58m [€70m] offer for Alexander Isak as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a striker on deadline day but Real Sociedad are playing hardball, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad throughout the January transfer window as the Spanish coach attempts to boost Arsenal’s chances of finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

A new striker is believed to be a priority as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t played since being stripped of the captaincy in late November and the Gabon hitman is being linked with a deadline day move to Barcelona.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah – who are both out of contract in June – are currently Arsenal’s only striking options so the club are keen to bring in another option before the window slams shut at 11pm.

The north Londoners spent much of the month chasing Dusan Vlahovic before he joined Juventus last week and The Athletic claimed Arsenal have been actively pursuing other targets – including Isak.

The 22-year-old fuelled speculation he was set for a move to Arsenal after being spotted in London over the weekend with some fans also tracking down a luxury car with the number player ISAAK that was driving close to the Emirates Stadium.

Offer made

It appears Arsenal have now formalised their interest in Isak as Mundo Deportivo claims the North London giants have submitted a formal offer worth £58m [€70m] for his services.

The Spanish outlet says that won’t be enough to tempt Real Sociedad into a deal but they suggest that Arsenal have the money needed to trigger the strikers £75m [€90m] release clause.

That appears to be the only way Arsenal are going to be able to sign Isak this late in the window but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners hierarchy are willing to stretch to £75m at this stage.

Isak would be an exciting signing if Arsenal do end up buying him as the Swedish forward has developed into one of the most highly-rated young attackers in La Liga since joining Sociedad in 2019.

Time is running out for Arteta to secure a new striker so Arsenal will have to make their move quickly to activate Isak’s release fee if they want to stand a chance of getting a deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm deadline.