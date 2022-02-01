Burnley vs Liverpool 13/02/2022 Preview

The race for the Premier League title continues gathering heat. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, all roads lead to Turf Moor. The Clarets host the Reds in this enticing clash that pits two teams at opposite ends of the table. Will Burnley’s defence stop the Red’s free-scoring front three? Also, will a little side betting add to the thrill of watching the game?

If you don’t mind some fun betting, then there are two things you’ll need—a top betting site such as Bwin Sports and our match preview and prediction. Once we lay out the tits and bits of these two teams, the choice to pick the winning side will be on you. Let’s look at the teams previous encounters, team stats and match info.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head encounters are one of the ways you can use to gauge how teams fare against each other. The stats you can get may include the number of goals, wins, and draws. Here’s a glimpse of their previous five matches:

August 2021: Liverpool 2 – 0 Burnley

May 2021: Burnley 0 – 3 Liverpool

January 2021: Liverpool 0 – 1 Burnley

July 2020: Liverpool 1 – 1 Burnley

August 2019: Burnley 0 – 3 Liverpool

As per the previous stats, two interesting scenarios stand out. One is that their encounters average at most two goals per game, and the other is that the Reds usually come out on top. Another element that stands out is that Liverpool enjoys their travels at Turf Moor, with Burnley shipping in at least three goals.

However, will this info be adequate to come up with a decent conclusion? Well, their recent form guide paints a different picture, as you’ll see below.

Form Guide

A peek at the form guide—a team’s performance in recent matches—reveals that both the Clarets and Reds are experiencing a rough patch in the Premier League. Burnley’s form stands at LDLLD while Liverpool’s run is DLDWW, with W standing for a win, D for a draw and L for a loss.

With Liverpool’s results getting better, having two wins in their last five matches shows their groove is slowly picking up. Add that they seem always to have a knack for winning at Burnley’s home turf. All signs point to an impending Liverpool win.

Team Stats

How will the two teams be set up on the pitch? The Reds are known for their offensive ‘gegenpressing’ style, while the Clarets are a highly defensive team that tends to shut up shop. Depending on the AFCON 2022 results, the game may come early for Liverpool’s lethal duo of Salah and Mane.

Since no serious injuries are afflicting the best players from both camps, both coaches will have a decent squad to choose from.

Jurgen Klopp can still rely on the firing power of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Minamino in addition to the creativity of J. Henderson. Van Dijk and Allison Becker will be present to shore up the defence.

On the other hand, Sean Dyche has M.Cornet to trouble Liverpool’s defence plus other notable players such as J. Tarkowski, A. Westwood and A. Barnes.

Match Information

The Burnley vs Liverpool match will kick off on 13th February 2022 at the Turf Moor in Burnley, England, at 1400hrs GMT. It will be on Matchday 25 of the weekend’s fixtures.

Conclusion

The game will kick-off as expected, barring any emerging issues. Owing to covid-19, several matches have been postponed after players tested positive. We hope the players will return negative tests that allow the game to proceed as scheduled.

Going by the head-to-head record and form guide, you may think of an impending Liverpool win. However, the Clarets are in the bottom three and need a decent run of results to avoid relegation. So, who will come out on top? Liverpool will likely be victorious, but you can never be too sure.