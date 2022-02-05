Kaide Gordon starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Cardiff

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker won’t be involved this weekend so Caoimhin Kelleher should start between the sticks.

Defence: Klopp is expected to give some of his key men a rest ahead of a hectic period so Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson could all be given a breather on Sunday.

Conor Bradley may get a chance to impress at right-back while Kostas Tsimikas should come in for Robertson at left-back. Joe Gomez will be hoping for a start in the Liverpool defence while Ibrahima Konate should also get a run out.

Midfield: Fabinho is also likely to be rested for the FA Cup tie with Cardiff so teenager Tyler Morton may get another chance in the holding role.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson may keep his place in midfield while Naby Keita is back in contention after returning from the African Cup of Nations. However, he’s had minimal training so may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Midfield options

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are vying for starts while Thiago Alcantara could also return to the squad after returning to full fitness. Therefore, Klopp has plenty of options in midfield.

Attack: Obviously Liverpool will continue to be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they’ve both reached the final of the African Cup of Nations so won’t be involved tomorrow.

Diogo Jota could be protected so youngster Kaide Gordon may get a start in attack. Takumi Minamino should line-up for the Reds while Roberto Firmino is likely to lead the line up front.

Harvey Elliott is set to make his long-awaited return from a fractured ankle but after several months on the sidelines, he’s expected to be eased back into action. So a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: