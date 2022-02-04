Man Utd vs Middlesbrough: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United take on Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in the 4th round of the FA Cup this evening.

Ralf Rangnick has handed Dean Henderson a rare start in goal with David De Gea given the night off. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka only named on the bench after returning to full fitness.

Raphael Varane is joined by Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four while Luke Shaw starts at left-back in the absence of Alex Telles – who arrived back late from international duty.

Manchester United have been handed a major boost with Paul Pogba fit to start in midfield after recovering from a troublesome thigh injury. Scott McTominay keeps his place at the heart of midfield so Fred has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again for the Red Devils while Jadon Sancho lines-up in the attack. Marcus Rashford is rewarded for scoring a late winner against West Ham last time out as he’s recalled to start tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front but there is no Edinson Cavani as he’s not back from international duty yet. Hannibal Mejbri is named among the substitutes along with Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga.

As for Middlesbrough, on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun gets a chance to impress as he starts up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Grant, Heaton, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Hannibal, Mata, Matic, Elanga

Middlesbrough

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Balogun

Subs: Daniels, Hall, Payero, Peltier, Wood, Watmore, Bamba, Connolly, Coburn