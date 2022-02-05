Tottenham vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Tottenham welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to north London in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

Antonio Conte has named a strong side for the game with number one Hugo Lloris keeping his place in goal. Cristian Romero returns from injury as he lines-up in the Tottenham defence alongside Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies.

Emerson Royal starts on the right flank with Sergio Reguilon on the left so Joe Rondon, Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts in midfield once again for Tottenham and he’s joined by Harry Winks in the middle of the park. It means new signing Rodrigo Bentancur is named among the subs having joined from Juventus on deadline day.

Lucas Moura and Hueng-min Son support Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack tonight. Therefore, Dejan Kulusevski is named on the bench after joining on loan from Juventus last week. Steven Bergwijn is also among the substituted.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay leads the line up front with Pascal Gross offering support so Danny Welbeck has to make-do with a place on the bench. Adam Lallana also starts for the visitors along with Yves Bissouma.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas, Kane, Son.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sessegnon, Rondon, White, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett

Brighton

Sanchez, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Moder, March, Lallana, Gross, Maupay

Subs: Steele, McGill, Alzate, Welbeck, Duffy, Caicedo, Veltman, Offiah, Ferguson