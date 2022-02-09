Arsenal team news update: Tomiyasu, Partey & Xhaka could return for Wolves trip

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today. The Spaniard has confirmed a major boost with the news that Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in full training.

The Japanese international missed Arsenal’s last three matches in all competitions due to a niggling calf injury. However, the full-back has worked hard during the recent break and is now on the verge of making his comeback.

Arteta told reporters today that Tomiyasu won’t be rushed back as they need to be ‘careful’ so the defender will be assessed to see if he’ll be in contention to face Wolves tomorrow night.

Tomiyasu back

The Gunners boss told Arsenal.com:

on Tomiyasu… He’s there. He had a recurring injury in the same place so we have to be careful with him but he’s been training hard. Let’s see if he’s available or not.

Tomiyasu’s return would be a major boost for Arsenal as he’s been sorely missed during his absence. Cedric Soares has filled-in at right-back but has also been struggling with a groin problem. The Spaniard has taken part in training recently so should be available for the trip to Molineux.

Partey returns

Nicolas Pepe should also be back in the squad tomorrow after returning to the UK following his participation with the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations. Pepe’s return will give Arteta another valuable option in the final third.

Arsenal will also be bolstered in midfield with the return of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. The pair both missed the win over Burnley last time out due to suspension but are now free to return to the starting eleven.

Mohamed Elneny has returned to London Colney after suffering heartbreak at the AFCON. The midfielder will be assessed before any decision is made over his availability against Wolves on Thursday.

Arsenal head into the game sitting sixth sixth in the table but are just four points off fourth-placed West Ham with three games in hand. So Arteta will want to close the gap with a win at Molineux tomorrow evening.