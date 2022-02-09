Man Utd ready to hijack Arsenal’s attempts to sign Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are ready to hijack Arsenal’s attempts to sign £40m-rated Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Tielemans has been a hugely impressive figure at the heart of Leicester’s midfield since joining the club from Monaco in 2019. He’s been a key part of their starting eleven and scored the winning goal against Chelsea to win the FA Cup last season.

However, the Belgian international’s future at the King Power is in serious doubt. Tielemans has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract and is not expected to sign an extension.

The situation has alerted Arsenal with Goal reporting last month that the Gunners held talks with Tielemans’ agent during the January window. The report said the negotiations took place at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground where the two parties discussed a possible summer move.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for midfield reinforcements as Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are tipped to leave at the end of the season. Tielemans has reportedly been identified as a prime target by Arteta.

Competition from Man Utd

However, Arsenal now face stiff competition for the Belgian international’s signature. According to the Daily Star, via TeamTalk, Manchester United are now targeting a move for Tielemans ahead of the summer.

The newspaper claims United have identified the 24-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice – who’s valued at above £100m by West Ham.

As Tielemans will have just a year left on his contract in July, the report suggests that Leicester will cash-in for £40m rather than risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Man Utd are expected to overhaul their squad in the summer and midfield is a particular area of concern. Paul Pogba could walk away for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Nemanja Matic is coming towards the end of his career.

It means United are in the market for midfield reinforcements and Tielemans has now emerged as a potential target for the Manchester giants.

So it looks like Arsenal and Man Utd could be about to battle-it-out over a deal to sign the Belgian, and Tielemans would be an excellent addition for either club.