[Teams] Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea face off against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the semi-final of FIFA Club World Cup this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has started Kepa in goal with Edouard Mendy named among the substitutes. Andreas Christensen starts in what appears to be a back three alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr are on the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts on the right flank with Marcos Alonso on the left. Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain out through injury. Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho line-up in the Chelsea midfield together so N’Golo Kante and Saul Niguez have to settle for places on the bench.

Hakim Ziyech keeps his place in attack while Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front once again for the Blues. The Belgian international will be looking to end his goal drought as he’s been in poor form of late.

Kai Havertz gets a recall to start in the Chelsea attack so the likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have to make-do with places among the substitutes this afternoon.

As for Al-Hilal, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo leads the line up front and is supported by Moussa Marega – who made his name at Porto.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy; Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy, Sarr

Al-Hilal

Al Muaiouf; Al Burayk, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani; Cuéllar, Kanno, Al Dawsari; Pereira, Marega, Ighalo.

Subs: Alowais, Aljadani, Jahfali, Muteb, Saud, Hamad, Musab, Shehri, Alobaid, Michael, Carrillo