Salah starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Leicester

Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield this evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is set to return after not featuring during the FA Cup win over Cardiff City at the weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher should drop to the bench tonight.

Defence: Klopp is expected to recall Andrew Robertson at left-back after he was rested at the weekend. Kostas Tsimikas will be the man to make way for the Scottish international.

Joel Matip is set to return after not being involved against Cardiff. Ibrahima Konate will drop to the bench with Virgil van Dijk keeping his place in the middle of Liverpool’s defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold should start once again at right-back.

Midfield: Fabinho is also likely to be recalled after being given the night off in the FA Cup clash. Jordan Henderson is a doubt after picking up a knock against Cardiff so the Liverpool skipper might not be risked tonight.

Naby Keita made a successful return to action at the weekend and he could keep his place in midfield. Thiago Alcantara is pushing for a recall after making his comeback off the bench last time out.

The Spanish international may be given the nod ahead of Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. James Milner may also have to settle for a place among the Liverpool substitutes.

Salah starts

Attack: Mohamed Salah could make his comeback after returning from the African Cup of Nations. The attacker will be assessed but is being tipped to start at Anfield this evening, which will be a huge boost for Klopp.

However, Sadio Mane won’t be involved after helping Senegal win the AFCON. Diogo Jota should keep his place in the Liverpool attack while Roberto Firmino may lead the line up front.

That means Takumi Minamino will be the man to make way, despite scoring at the weekend. Liverpool’s January signing Luis Diaz made an instant impact off the bench against Cardiff but he may have to settle for a substitutes role again tonight.

Harvey Elliott made a dream return from a long-term ankle injury after scoring Liverpool’s third goal on Sunday. However, the youngster is expected to be named on the bench against Leicester.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: