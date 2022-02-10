[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Arsenal will be looking to close-in on the top four when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening.

Mikel Arteta has selected Aaron Ramsdale to start in goal once again so Bernd Leno has to settle for a place on the bench. Kieran Tierney retains his place at left-back with Nuno Tavares missing out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t involved despite returning to training having recovered from a calf injury. Cedric Soares is passed fit to start at right-back for Arsenal so Ben White is free to move back into the middle of defence alongside Gabriel. Rob Holding drops to the bench.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka return to the starting eleven after serving suspensions. Albert Sambi Lokonga is the man to make way while Emile Smith Rowe must also make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka starts once again for Arsenal in attack while Gabriel Martinelli will be looking to continue his fine recent form. Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front so Eddie Nketiah has to make do with a place on the bench. Nicolas Pepe is also among the Arsenal subs after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez starts up front and is supported by Daniel Podence and Trincao. Ruben Neves marshals the midfield along with Leander Dendoncker and Marcal.

Conor Coady starts in the middle of the Wolves defence once again. He’s joined by Romain Saiss while Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo occupy the full-back positions for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Awe.