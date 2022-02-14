Man Utd team news: Rangnick confirms boost

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

The interim boss confirmed a boost with the news that Fred is available for selection again. The Brazilian midfielder has missed United’s last two games after testing positive for covid following the international break. However, Fred has completed his isolation and is now free to return to the squad against Brighton tomorrow night.

Alex Telles was an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The full-back has recently returned following a positive covid test and will be pushing for a recall against Brighton.

However, Manchester United will continue to be without the services of Edinson Cavani tomorrow. The Uruguayan international missed the draw with Southampton due to a groin injury that he picked up in training ahead of the game. And Rangnick has confirmed Cavani remains on the sidelines for the visit of Brighton to Old Trafford.

Four players out

Nemanja Matic also sat out the Saints game at the weekend after picking up a shin injury. The midfielder hasn’t recovered in time so won’t be available for selection tomorrow night.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Fred will be available again. He’ll also be part of the group for tomorrow. Edinson is still out, the same with Nema. The rest is, well, Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad and already was part of the group for the Southampton game and he will also be available.”

Manchester United will also still be without the services of Eric Bailly as the centre-back remains out with an ankle injury that’s hampered him recently. Mason Greenwood is obviously still out so Rangnick will be without at least four players for the Brighton clash.

United head into the game sitting fifth in the Premier League table after consecutive 1-1 draws so they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways to boost their chances of finishing in the top four this season.