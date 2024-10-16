Eriksen helps Denmark salvage point vs Switzerland



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen played an influential role for Denmark during their 2-2 Nations League draw against Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

Eriksen has been one of United’s best performers in the 2024/25 season and he has already accumulated 3 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. The Dane has also been a key player for his national team and he proved his worth yesterday with a goal and an assist.

The 32-year-old also won 100% of his ground duels and tackles in the contest. There was a lot of speculation regarding Eriksen’s future during the summer transfer window and he was much fancied to leave the club before the deadline on August 31.

However, Eriksen decided to stay with the Red Devils after snubbing offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

His transfer stance has proved worthwhile as he has managed to revive his playing career with United. He has become one of Erik ten Hag’s assured starters since the last international break due to his creativity presence and goal involvements in the final 3rd.

Can’t be dropped

Eriksen had an exceptional beginning to his United career after a free transfer from Brentford in 2022. He was a key catalyst behind United’s strong start to the season which saw them in contention for the Premier League title as well.

However, his campaign was disrupted after a bad ankle injury in early 2023 and he struggled to replicate the same level of performances on his return. Eriksen was a fringe player last season, but he has turned around his fortunes.

In a somewhat surprising fashion, he has become United’s main source of creativity from midfield with Bruno Fernandes looking out of sorts. Ten Hag has been willing to keep him in the starting XI ahead of Manuel Ugarte in the league games.

On the back of yesterday’s showing, he is unlikely to be dropped when his former club Brentford arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday. The chances of that happening are high after an injury scare for Ugarte on Uruguay duty, as per Manchester World.