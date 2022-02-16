Diogo Jota recalled | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Inter Milan

Liverpool will be looking to secure a first leg lead when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 at the San Siro this evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is almost guaranteed to continue between the sticks tonight so Caoimhin Kelleher will remain on the bench.

Defence: Klopp may be tempted to freshen things up in defence as he has plenty of options to call upon. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are both pushing for recalls but Joel Matip may get the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is nailed-on to keep his place at right-back as he’s been in excellent form this season. Andrew Robertson will also start once again for Liverpool at left-back so Kostas Tsimikas will remain on the bench.

Midfield: Liverpool have received a major boost with Klopp confirming that Jordan Henderson is ‘fine’ despite picking up a knee issue during the win over Burnley at the weekend.

The Reds skipper should keep his place in midfield along with Fabinho. The Brazilian international continued his fine form in front of goal after scoring the winner at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Naby Keita started against Burnley but he’s likely to drop out with Thiago Alcantara pushing for a recall. James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are other options for Liverpool but they may miss out.

Jota recalled

Attack: Mohamed Salah made his return to the starting eleven at the weekend and he should keep his place to start against Inter Milan this evening.

Sadio Mane was also back for Liverpool on Sunday following his triumphant return from the African Cup of Nations. The Senegal international should retain his place on the left side of attack.

However, we could see Klopp making a change up front with Diogo Jota expected to return after being benched on Sunday. Roberto Firmino will be the man to make way for the 25-year-old Portuguese star.

January signing Luis Diaz is pushing for a recall but he may have to make-do with a place among the substitutes. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are other attacking options for Klopp.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: