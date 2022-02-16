Arsenal & Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Phillips

Arsenal have joined the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips ahead of the summer, according to reports via The Sun.

Phillips has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent years having starred for Leeds since helping them win promotion from the Championship in 2020.

The 26-year-old has now also established himself at international too as he was a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England team that reached the final of the European Championships last summer.

His performances have attracted interest from a number of rival Premier League clubs. The Sun cite a report from 90min that claims Arsenal have joined the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Phillips this summer.

The England ace is under contract at Elland Road until 2024 and Leeds were reportedly keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, the report says the Whites have not returned with an improved offer since Phillips turned down a new contract last year.

The situation has alerted a whole host of suitors with 90min claiming that Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham are also showing an interest along with Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool.

Fierce competition

Mikel Arteta is expected to revamp his midfield options this summer with Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny tipped to leave the Emirates. Phillips has seemingly emerged as a potential replacement but Arsenal will face stiff competition.

Man Utd are also expected to be in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer. Paul Pogba could be on the move when his contract expires while Nemanja Matic is approaching the end of his career.

Donny van de Beek could also leave after failing to establish himself so United need midfield reinforcements and they’ve been linked with Phillips for some time.

Liverpool could also dip into the market for another midfielder with the futures of James Milner and Naby Keita uncertain and the Merseysiders are also reportedly eyeing Phillips.

However, any potential deal won’t come cheap as The Sun says West Ham were prepared to pay £55m for Phillips in January. It will most likely take at least that amount to persuade Leeds to sell in the summer so interested suitors will need to be prepared to dig deep.