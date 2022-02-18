Arsenal confirm double fitness boost: Tomiyasu returns

Arsenal will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today. The Gunners boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bernd Leno.

Tomiyasu has been missing in recent weeks due to a niggling calf injury. However, the Japan international has been working hard in training at London Colney this week.

Arteta has now confirmed that Tomiyasu is fit and available for selection against Brentford, which will be a major boost for Arsenal. The right-back has proven to be a terrific signing since arriving last summer so his return to action will strengthen the Gunners back-line.

Leno was forced to sit out Arsenal’s hard fought 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux last time out after testing positive for covid. However, the German stopper has completed his isolation and is now free to return to the squad this weekend.

Martinelli out

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns following the win over Wolves so Arteta has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from. The only guaranteed absentee will be Gabriel Martinelli as he’s suspended following his controversial sending off at Molineux.

Arteta is quoted as saying by football.london:

“We are all good. The doubt was Tomiyasu which is still not perfect, but he’s trained the last few days so he is in contention and we can use him. That’s very positive. “We know that Gabi [Gabriel Martinelli] is out with the red card he picked up against Wolves and the rest of the players are OK.” “Yes, he is fine. He recovered well, he didn’t have too many symptoms, he’s been training the last few days and he felt good. He will be available.”

Arsenal head into the weakened action sitting sixth in the Premier League table. However, they can move to within just one point of fourth place with a win over Brentford tomorrow afternoon.