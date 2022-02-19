Arsenal eyeing move for Alvaro Morata

Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

The 29-year-old is currently in his second season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. The Bianconeri are open to signing him permanently.

However, they are reluctant to trigger the £29 million buy clause, and prefer to sign him for a significantly lesser fee of around £12.5 million.

It is unclear whether Atletico will accept the proposal. Amidst this, it is claimed that the Gunners ‘like’ Morata and could make a summer move.

Arsenal should look at better striker options

Morata has been a decent contributor for Juventus this campaign, bagging eight goals and six assists from 33 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, there are doubts whether he can redeem himself in the Premier League, having endured a tough time previously at London rivals Chelsea.

The 50-cap Spain international netted only 24 goals from 72 outings for the Blues. He was prone to squandering chances while struggling to cope with the physicality.

Hence, he may not fit into the tactical plans of manager Mikel Arteta, who could be eyeing a striker with a strong hold-up play similar to Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette has suited Arteta’s system, but has been disappointing when it comes to finding the back of the net. He could leave when his deal expires in June.

Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah could also exit on a free transfer with his contract expiring this summer. The Gunners could end up recruiting two strikers.

The onus will be on pursuing marquee signings with impressive goal-scoring records. Morata – who’s valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt – does not fit the profile or the transfer policy of the London giants.

All six of the Gunners’ signings last summer were aged 23 or above. They could follow a similar strategy by landing strikers with a long-term commitment.

Qualifying for the Champions League next season could be essential to their prospects of pursuing the best possible striker options during the summer.

They are currently on the right path. The Gunners are presently on 42 points, just one behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.