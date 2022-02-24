Arsenal contact entourage of Alexander Isak

Arsenal have contacted the entourage of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak regarding a summer move, Spanish outlet Sport claims.

The Gunners were linked with a possible deal for Isak last month after it emerged that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club.

Aubameyang was eventually released on transfer deadline day, but the London giants did not pursue Isak due to the hefty £66.7 [€80m] million release clause.

According to Sport, Arsenal have now made contact with the player’s entourage with manager Mikel Arteta being a keen admirer of his qualities.

However, the North Londoners are unlikely to make a formal bid to Sociedad unless they are willing to negotiate a lesser fee for his signature this summer.

The club face another task of convincing Isak, who prefers a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana have identified him as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Our view:

Isak had an impressive 2020/21 La Liga campaign, bagging 17 goals and two assists from 34 appearances. He went on to star for Sweden at Euro 2020.

However, he has not carried over his form this season. The 22-year-old has registered just four goals and one assist from 20 league appearances.

Considering this, Arsenal made the right choice to ignore his services in January. It did not appear worthwhile to meet his valuation.

Sociedad are ‘adamant’ over the price tag, but Isak’s ongoing goal drought could open up the possibility of negotiating a lesser fee this summer.

Isak has had a below-par season so far, but he has plenty of potential, having impressed with his dribbling and hold-up play alongside his goalscoring.

As such, he is still attracting high-profile interest. He fits perfectly into the Gunners’ transfer policy of landing young players with valuable experience.

However, they would not want a repeat of the Dusan Vlahovic saga. The club were hot on the trail of the Serbian last month, only for him to join Juventus instead.

Isak appears to have a similar preference for Barcelona, who are long-term admirers. Arsenal may be better off looking elsewhere if the Swedish hitman doesn’t show a willingness to move to the Emirates.