[Teams] Arsenal vs Wolves: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal can close in on the top four with a win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has received a blow as Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out due to illness. The attacker scored against Brentford at the weekend but isn’t involved tonight. Thankfully, Gabriel Martinelli is back after missing the win over Brentford due to suspension. The Brazilian replaces Smith Rowe on the left side of the Arsenal attack.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out with an on-going calf problem so Cedric Soares keeps his at right-back. Kieran Tierney continues on the left side of Arsenal’s back four so Nuno Tavares remains on the bench. Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes marshal the defence so Rob Holding remains on the bench.

There is no change in midfield as Granit Xhaka partners Thomas Partey once again. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny are among the Arsenal substitutes. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keeps goal so Bernd Leno misses out again.

Bukayo Saka will be in confident mood after scoring the winner on Saturday and he lines-up in attack along with Martin Odegaard. Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front once again so Eddie Nketiah remains on the bench along with Nicolas Pepe.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez starts up front and is supported by Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence. Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho start in midfield so Leander Dendoncker misses out on a starting place tonight.

Nelson Semedo keeps his place in defence along with Conor and Romain Saiss.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Elneny, Lokonga, Hutchinson, Pepe, Nketiah.

Wolves

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Dendoncker, Cundle.