Mikel Arteta confirms fresh injury blow for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed a fresh injury blow for Takehiro Tomiyasu following the club’s dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old recently returned from a calf injury to sit on the bench against Brentford, but he was missing from the matchday squad for yesterday’s encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Prior to the game, the Gunners confirmed that he was out with a calf issue. Arteta has now provided a concerning update by revealing that he has picked up an injury on the other calf.

He told Arsenal.com: “Yes, it was the other calf. So he came back and he was completely fine, and in training he felt the other calf.”

“So this is in an issue because he’s a professional, who is giving absolutely everything to help us, and in the last few months he’s not been fit.”

Tomiyasu has probably been the Gunners’ best signing of the campaign. The Japan international has excelled with his ability to win his aerial and ground duels with regularity.

In his absence, Cedric Soares has stepped up with quality performances this month. The right-back has been criticised by some fans, and has proved them wrong in recent games.

Judging by Arteta’s injury update, Tomiyasu could be on the sidelines for another extended period of time. The Gunners will be hopeful that Cedric can continue his current run of form.

The Gunners boosted their top-four credentials last night with a stunning comeback win. Gabriel Magalhaes’ defensive error gifted Wolves the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Arsenal had to wait until the 82nd minute for the equaliser. Substitutes Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe combined with the latter scoring his first goal of the league season.

In the final seconds of stoppage time, Pepe played through Alexandre Lacazette for the winner. It was eventually deemed an own goal as Jose Sa’s touch deflected the ball into the net.

The result has put the Gunners within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. They have control of their Champions League destiny at the moment.