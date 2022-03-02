[Teams] Luton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup tie

Chelsea will be looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes to the side that lost on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Kepa is recalled to start in goal and the Spaniard will be desperate to put his penalty miss behind him. Edouard Mendy drops to the bench.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a start for Chelsea tonight while Malang Sarr lines-up alongside Antonio Rudiger. Kenedy is given a rare start on the left with Reece James on the bench and Marcos Alonso dropping out of the squad.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho also make way to the bench after starting on Sunday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho and Saul Niguez all get recalled to start for Chelsea this evening.

Mason Mount starts in attack while Romelu Lukaku is recalled to lead the line up front. Timo Werner supports the Belgian international so Christian Pulisic has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Kai Havertz is given the night off and there is no place for Hakim Ziyech as he’s still nursing a calf problem. Andreas Christensen is also not involved due to his own calf complains while Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah miss out after picking up knocks at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Luton

Steer, Kioso, Burke, Lockyer, Potts, Bell, Berry, Osho, Mendes Gomes, Muskwe, Cornick.

Subs: Isted, Bree, Naismith, Hylton, Snodgrass, Clark, Campbell, Thorpe, Jerome.

Chelsea

Kepa, Hudson-Odoi, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Mendy, Hall, James, Williams, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Pulisic, Vale