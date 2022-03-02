Liverpool vs Norwich: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup when they take on Norwich City at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes to the side that beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is recalled to start in goal so Caoimhin Kelleher drops out after his heroics at the weekend.

James Milner comes in at right-back to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest while Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson on the left side of Liverpool’s back four. Virgil van Dijk is given a well-earned breather while Joel Matip also makes way. Joe Gomez is handed a rare start in the middle of Liverpool’s defence and he’s joined by Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson retains his place in midfield but Fabinho is rested after he started at Wembley Stadium, while Thiago Alcantara is ruled out with an injury that he sustained in the warm-up on Sunday afternoon.

Curtis Jones is recalled to start tonight while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also given a chance to impress. Harvey Elliott remains on the bench while Naby Keita drops out after he started against Chelsea last time out.

As predicted, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz are all rested after they started in the Cup Final on Sunday. Diogo Jota is recalled to start for Liverpool this evening while Takumi Minamino is given a run out.

Cult hero Divock Origi is recalled as the Belgian supports Jota and Minamino in the Liverpool attack tonight. Mane and Diaz are among the substitutes along with youngster Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Minamino, Jota, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Elliott, Morton, Bradley.

Norwich

Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Normann, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Pukki, Rashica

Subs: Gilmour, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Gunn, Tomkinson, Rowe