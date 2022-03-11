Arsenal team news update: Arteta confirms triple boost

Arsenal can cement their position in the top four with a win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The Gunners boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of three Arsenal players.

Takehiro Tomiyasu hasn’t featured for Arsenal since January due to niggling calf issues. The Japanese international has been working on his fitness in training recently and Arteta says they’ve taken their time to integrate him back into action.

Tomiyasu will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leicester City but as things stand, Arteta says the defender should be available for selection against the Foxes.

Arsenal were given an injury scare this week after Alexandre Lacazette suffered an ankle knock in training. However, Arteta is hopeful the French striker will be fit to face Leicester on Sunday.

In a triple boost, Emile Smith Rowe is set to return after missing Arsenal’s win over Watford last weekend following a positive covid test. Smith Rowe returned to training this week and will return to the Gunners squad on Sunday.

Arteta told Arsenal.com:

on the latest team news… Not many changes, Tomiyasu we are still assessing him because we are taking some time to try to protect him and get him in the best and the safest possible way so he can help the team as quick as possible. At the minute it looks like he’s going to be available. on whether Lacazette is okay to face Leicester… Yes, I hope so! on Smith Rowe’s current physical condition… Well, he went through Covid but he’s feeling good now and he’s had a couple of training sessions. Hopefully he can get the rhythm and the consistency and stay out of missing games because he’s a really important player for us and we need him.

Arsenal have no other injury concerns to worry about so Arteta should have a fully fit squad to choose from when Leicester arrive at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The North Londoners head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the table, one point ahead of Man Utd with three games in hand, so they can tighten their grip on fourth position with a win over Leicester.