Kante starts | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Newcastle United

Chelsea entertain Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have registered four straight wins in the top-flight. They will be aiming to extend the run against the Magpies whom they have beaten in the last three meetings without conceding.

Newcastle are currently one of the in-form teams in the league with 21 points from the previous nine games, but Thomas Tuchel’s side should still be favourites to pick up another victory.

Here is how Chelsea could line up against Newcastle:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy has been Chelsea’s number one choice between the sticks. The Senegal international is expected to continue in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga. He will be eyeing his 11th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Rudiger back in starting XI

Defence: Antonio Rudiger was handed a breather on Thursday. He should be reinstated into the starting XI this weekend. Trevoh Chalobah appears likely to make way for him following a mixed display against the Canaries. The Chelsea graduate netted an early goal at Carrow Road, but was at fault for the penalty conceded. Rudiger should partner Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva in the three-man central defence.

With Reece James nursing a fresh muscle injury, Cesar Azpilicueta could continue in the right wing-back position. The Spaniard was substituted midway through the Norwich game with a stomach bug, but we fancy him to be fit. Saul Niguez has started at left wing-back for successive matches, and could keep his place as there are concerns over Marcos Alonso’s fitness after a bout of coronavirus.

Kante returns

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic got the nod alongside Jorginho on Thursday. N’Golo Kante replaced the former off the bench in the 84th minute. The £45 million-rated star was lively in his short cameo, providing the assist for Kai Havertz’s late strike which made it 3-1 in Chelsea’s favour. The World Cup winner is widely expected to partner Jorginho on Sunday.

Attack: Christian Pulisic was sidelined for the midweek game with an illness, and may not feature tomorrow. Still, there could be a solitary change with Timo Werner making way for the return of Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has been surprisingly on the bench in recent weeks despite scoring in each of his previous three league appearances. He should be accompanied by Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who registered a goal and an assist apiece against Norwich.

Expected Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Newcastle United