Arsenal vs Leicester preview, team news and how to stream

Arsenal can reclaim their place in the top four with a win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are on a terrific run having taken 25 points from their last 10 Premier League games and are now well placed to get themselves back in Europe next season.

A hard fought 3-2 win away to Watford last weekend made it four straight wins which took Arsenal up to fourth in the table. Man Utd’s 3-2 win over Tottenham this evening has knocked the Gunners down to fifth. However, Mikel Arteta’s side are just two points behind with four games in hand so can reclaim fourth spot with a win on Sunday.

However, Leicester arrive in the capital on a good run themselves as they made it four consecutive wins in all competitions with a 2-0 victory over Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Victory over Leeds United at the King Power last weekend moved the Foxes up to 12th in the table so Brendan Rodgers will be looking to climb even higher with a positive result at the Emirates.

Team news

Arsenal are set to welcome Emile Smith Rowe back into the squad after he missed the win over Watford due to covid. Although the young attacker may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will be given a late fitness test as he looks to return from a niggling calf problem. However, Arteta is being cautious not to rush the Japanese international back too soon so Tomiyasu may only be named among the substitutes if passed fit.

Alexandre Lacazette is available despite picking up an ankle knock in training while the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah are pushing for recalls.

As for Leicester, they’ll be without Jamie Vardy due to a knee injury. Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castange are also still out while Ricardo Pereira remains a doubt with a thigh injury.

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

How to watch/stream

Arsenal versus Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 16:30pm on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Arsenal versus Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 16:30pm on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don't have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights on Sunday evening.

Predicted score

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester: The Foxes will hope to build more momentum with a positive result in north London but it’s going to be extremely difficult against an in-form Arsenal side.

The Gunners have been very impressive lately and with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in superb form, the smart money is on a home win tomorrow.