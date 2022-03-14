Thomas Partey produces stellar midfield display for Arsenal vs Leicester City

Thomas Partey produced a superb midfield display during Arsenal’s 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Sunday evening.

The Ghana international had a mixed start to his Gunners career amid untimely injuries, but has started to find his feet since the beginning of the year.

Partey produced a strong showing against Manchester City on New Year’s Day despite the last-gasp defeat. He has since been consistent with his displays.

Against the Foxes, he definitely brought the best out of him. The midfielder opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a header from a Martinelli corner.

Seven minutes later, Partey produced a superb curling effort towards goal, but was denied by the crossbar.

He continued to impress and was pivotal to the Gunners’ second goal after the break. He won a penalty after his header for his side after a handball by Caglar Soyuncu.

Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 before the hour mark. Barring the one crucial save from Aaron Ramsdale in the opening half, the Foxes never looked like scoring.

Partey was critical over himself earlier this campaign, and acknowledged that his performances were not up to the mark. The Ghanaian gave himself a 4/10 rating.

The midfielder vowed to make amends for the average displays, and he now appears to be replicating the form which made him an important figure at Atletico.

Aside from his goal yesterday, he won 100 per cent duels attempted (6/6). He also won four tackles (100 per cent success rate) while also making two interceptions.

His upturn in league form has come at the right time for the Gunners, who appear in a strong position to secure Champions League football after a gap of six years.

Arsenal are currently on 51 points, one ahead of Manchester United, who have played three games more. One of those rescheduled fixtures will be against Liverpool in midweek.

The club were in a similar winning run before they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Anfield. There has been good progress since. They have the chance to dent the Reds’ title hopes.