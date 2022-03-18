Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold and Salah injury blow

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this morning. The Reds boss has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and James Milner.

Alexander-Arnold came through the full ninety minutes during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night. However, Klopp has revealed the full-back has been ruled out of the trip to Forest with a hamstring injury.

The Reds manager has confirmed Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their double-header during the international break. It’s not clear how serious the injury is, but Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to be out for ‘weeks’.

Salah was named on the bench against Arsenal due to an ankle knock that he sustained last weekend. Unfortunately, Klopp says the Egyptian international aggravated the issue during his second half appearance at the Emirates so is a doubt for Liverpool’s game with Forest on Sunday.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well – no good news, we will see how long that takes. Yes. [he will be out for weeks]” “But we have obviously a couple of issues from the last game and before: people who are ill and I hope I don’t get news somebody is ill today. So far I didn’t get that but the boys come in slightly later. “Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the game, so we have to see what we do with that and on top of that, some other bits and bobs and stuff like this so we have to wait.”

Milner was forced to miss the victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night due to illness. The 36-year-old will need to be assessed before his availability is know for Sunday but Klopp has suggested Milner could replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back if passed fit.

Klopp told reporters:

“We will see how it will take. To replace him is difficult but possible. We have Milner, Gomez, these kind of things. Trent is so influential but Milner has done incredibly well in the past. We’ll see how Milly is for Sunday. Maybe a young solution?”

Kostas Tsimikas was another absentee for the trip to north London in midweek with the full-back also suffering from illness. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be available to return against Forest this weekend.

Klopp is likely to freshen things up for the FA Cup tie with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher all pushing for recalls to the Liverpool starting eleven.