Liverpool have close interest in Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have a close interest in signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, French outlet Foot Mercato claims.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the French top-flight, and his form has caught the eye of several elite clubs.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among admirers, but Foot Mercato claims that Liverpool also have a close interest in the Frenchman.

Monaco purchased him from Bordeaux for £16.8 million with a 20 per cent sell-on clause. They are looking for at least £42m to sanction his sale.

Our view:

Tchouameni had an impressive breakthrough season for Monaco last term, and has carried over the form this campaign with consistent displays in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman has excelled with 2.7 tackles and 2.6 interceptions per league game while winning 2.5 aerial duels. He has completed 87 per cent of his passes.

There are no surprises over the widespread transfer interest. Liverpool could make a serious approach, particularly if there are a couple of big-player exits.

They are currently loaded with senior midfield options with the presence of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Young duo Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are also regarded as a key part of the future. Among them, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the most likely to leave the club.

Tchouameni may not necessarily be guaranteed a regular starting role at Anfield, but he could evolve into a key player under manager Jurgen Klopp over the next few seasons.

It remains to be seen whether he would accept such a role. The midfielder is reportedly keen on a Premier League move, but may stay patient to choose his next destination.

Chelsea are also long-term admirers of him, but can’t do any transfer business until the change of ownership. This could happen before the conclusion of the ongoing campaign.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has regularly relied on Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. However, Jorginho’s agent has been talking up a potential move to Juventus.