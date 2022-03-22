Arsenal linked with move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic ahead of the summer transfer window, Marca reports.

The Gunners were on the hunt for a new striker in January. Jovic was one of the players linked, though there was no formal approach made.

It is now reported by Marca that the Serbian could be on the move this summer, having failed to make himself a regular with the La Liga giants.

Mikel Arteta’s side are being fancied to make an offer. Everton and AC Milan could also be in the mix to land the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Our view:

Jovic had an excellent 2018/19 campaign at Frankfurt, bagging 27 goals and seven assists from 48 appearances. Soon after, he made the stunning move to Madrid for £56.7 million.

The striker has since struggled to replicate the same level of displays. He has bagged just three goals and four assists from 49 appearances for Madrid, averaging just 30 minutes per game.

Jovic had the opportunity to redeem himself during a loan stint at Frankfurt in the second half of last season. However, he failed to do so with just four goals and an assist from 18 outings.

This has raised doubts over him being a one-season wonder. At 24, he has plenty of time to revive his career, but there remain questions whether he can hit the heights from his first stint in Frankfurt.

Hence, Arsenal could be better off looking elsewhere. Jovic could find his feet at a new club, but the Gunners can’t afford to gamble on his services as they need genuine goalscoring strikers.

It has been a big concern throughout the current campaign. Alexandre Lacazette has been spearheading the club’s pursuit of Champions League football in recent months with key assists.

However, goals have dried up for the Frenchman. He has netted just four in the league this term. He could head for the exit door when his contract expires this summer regardless of a top-four finish.

Arsenal could pursue more than one striker in the next transfer window, considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was released in January while Eddie Nketiah’s deal also expires at the end of June.