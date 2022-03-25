Granit Xhaka linked with summer exit from Arsenal

Roma could revive their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer, Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 19) claims.

The Switzerland international was heavily linked with the Giallorossi during last summer’s transfer window, but they could not negotiate a suitable agreement with the Gunners.

The midfielder followed to sign a new contract until June 2024 with the option for 12 months, but there continues to remain speculation over his future at the London club.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are currently keeping tabs on Sassuolo’s Maxime Lopez and Xhaka. It is stated that the latter’s future at Arsenal ‘is not so obvious’.

The Giallorossi spent most of their budget on prising away Tammy Abraham last summer. They are being fancied to make a better proposal for Xhaka later this year.

Our view:

Xhaka has had a mixed campaign with the Gunners with a few sending-offs and a long-term knee injury.

Despite this, he has emerged as a key player in the centre of the park alongside Thomas Partey. The duo have been instrumental in the club’s top-four push in the Premier League.

While Partey has excelled from the holding midfield role since January, Xhaka has played in a slightly advanced position. The Swiss has been given the license to be more creative.

This has not necessarily translated into goal contributions, and manager Mikel Arteta may look for an upgrade this summer as the club look to close the gap on title challengers.

The prospect of playing as a potential back-up may not appeal to Xhaka. This could pave the way for his exit if any interested club is willing to meet their price tag on the table.

Xhaka has spoken publicly about his admiration for Roma boss Jose Mourinho, and it won’t be a surprise if the midfielder secures a move to the Stadio Olimpico over the summer.

The 29-year-old has made 20 appearances for Arsenal this campaign, either side of his injury. 17 of those have come in the Premier League where he has made the starting XI each time.