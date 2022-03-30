Arsenal considering free transfer deal for Paulo Dybala

Arsenal are considering a free transfer for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, Corriere dello Sport (today’s edition, page 14) claims.

The Gunners are planning to pursue at least one new striker this summer, and they have been linked with Darwin Nunez and Lautaro Martinez lately.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are now ‘thinking carefully’ about making a swoop for Dybala. His representative is currently in England to speak with suitors.

Aside from the Gunners, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Argentine, whose contract at Juventus expires on June 30.

Atletico Madrid are still deemed the front-runners to sign him. Diego Simeone shares the same nationality and language as the £36 million-rated star.

Our view:

Dybala has been long linked with a move to the Premier League, and it could now materialise with Juventus having decided against renewing his contract.

The 28-year-old would be a quality addition to the Arsenal ranks with his ability to make regular goal contributions from the centre-forward role.

Dybala has registered an impressive 13 goals and six assists from 29 games this term, but there is still a potential concern over his fitness record in recent years.

The South American has suffered as many as eight injuries since the start of last season. In the current campaign alone, he has been absent for 15 competitive matches.

Considering this, the Gunners should be wary of pursuing his services. He is in his prime at 28, but they would not want someone sitting on the sidelines regularly.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have taken a constructive effort to lower their wage bill. They may need to make Dybala their highest earner with a significant signing-on fee.

It remains to be seen whether the club will make an attempt to sign him. Having changed their transfer policy lately, we don’t anticipate a summer deal.

Since the start of last summer, the Gunners have pursued young stars with potential to develop. They have not signed an outfield player aged more than 23.