Arsenal injury news: Updates on Saka, Ramsdale & Tomiyasu

Arsenal will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Mikel Arteta has some injury worries to contend with and the Evening Standard have provided an update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of the game.

Saka has been in sparkling form for Arsenal in recent months but the attacker emerged as a doubt for the trip to Palace after being forced to pull out of the England squad having tested positive for covid.

However, the Evening Standard says Arsenal are hopeful Saka will be available to face Crystal Palace on Monday night – which would be a big boost for Arteta as the 20-year-old attacker is a key player for the Gunners.

Ramsdale was also forced to pull out of England duty after picking up a hip injury during Arsenal’s defeat by Liverpool on March 16th. The goalkeeper subsequently missed the Gunners’ win at Aston Villa and Arteta said after the game at Villa Park two weeks ago that he expected his No.1 to be out for a few weeks.

Ramsdale and Saka will be assessed at London Colney over the coming days but the Evening Standard says Arsenal fear the game will come too soon for their shot stopper.

Ramsdale doubt

Bernd Leno is on stand-by to deputise once again after keeping a clean sheet during Arsenal’s hard fought 1-0 win at Villa before the international break.

Leno also started as Arsenal beat Brentford B in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their training ground this week and it appears likely he’ll be between the sticks against Palace on Monday night.

The other injury concern for Arteta is Tomiyasu as the Japanese international hasn’t featured for Arsenal since January due to niggling calf injuries.

The right-back has been eased back into first team training but wasn’t involved in the friendly win over Brentford yesterday. Arteta has said several times they are not going to rush him back too soon so it seems unlikely Tomiyasu will be in contention to face Palace.

Arsenal head to Selhurst Park sitting fourth in the table – three points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand – so Arteta will be desperate to cement their position with a win over Palace on Monday.