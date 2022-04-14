Klopp offers injury update on Salah & Jota ahead of City clash

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update that included the latest on the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Salah was given a rest in midweek after being dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian international was introduced as a substitute in the 57th minute and appeared to pick up a knock during his cameo appearance. However, it isn’t anything serious as Klopp suggested today that the Liverpool No.11 is available to face City tomorrow, which is a big boost for the Merseysiders.

Salah had replaced Jota after the 25-year-old had suffered a problem in the first half at Anfield, and the Portuguese international is a slight doubt for the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

Klopp says Jota will need to be assessed on Friday before a decision is made over his availability, however, the Reds boss says there is a ‘good chance’ the attacker will be passed fit.

Jurgen Klopp ahead of the @EmiratesFACup semi-final against Manchester City. "Diogo (Jota) has a good chance he will be all right, but we need to have a closer look tomorrow. That's it." It looks like Mo Salah will be fine, he also picked up a knock on Wednesday night. #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) April 14, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see whether Jota is available but Liverpool have plenty of attacking options at their disposal even if he’s ruled out on Saturday afternoon.

Otherwise, Klopp has no other injuries to contend with so he has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from against Man City. Liverpool head into the game off the back of a 3-3 thriller with Benfica which followed last weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.

It means the Merseysiders have conceded five goals in their last two games so Klopp will no doubt be keen to tighten things up at the back at Wembley as they look to book their place in the FA Cup final with a win over Man City.