Man City vs Liverpool FA Cup preview | Team news | Line-ups | Prediction

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs played out an thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. It left City holding a one-point lead over the Reds at the top of the table with just seven games remaining.

The title run-in is going to be fascinating to see how it unfolds over the coming weeks, but both clubs will need to put that to one side and focus on FA Cup matters with a place in the final at stake tomorrow.

Man City warmed up for the game after booking their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. A bruising 0-0 draw in Spain sealed a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid to set-up a mouth-watering tie with Real Madrid in the last-4.

Liverpool also secured safe passage to the semi-finals despite being held to a 3-3 draw by Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night. A 3-1 first left win in Portugal was enough to seal a 6-4 aggregate win for the Merseysiders.

Team news

Man City have been dealt a major double blow with the news that Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have both been ruled out of tomorrow’s match.

De Bruyne and Walker both suffered ankle injuries against Atletico Madrid in midweek and won’t recover in time to face Liverpool at Wembley. Therefore, they are on the sidelines along with young striker Cole Palmer – who’s also out with a foot injury.

As for Liverpool, they will have Mohamed Salah available after Klopp eased fears the Egyptian international had picked up a knock during his substitute appearance against Benfica on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota was forced off against the Portuguese giants after suffering a knock but Liverpool are confident he’ll be passed fit to play tomorrow.

Klopp is expected to recall a number of players with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Salah are set to return after being rested against Benfica.

Expected line-ups

City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Liverpool: City dominated for much of the game last weekend and really should have secured all three points in the first half when they missed numerous chances. The absence of De Bruyne will be a huge blow and Pep Guardiola will hope his players aren’t still feeling the effects of Tuesday’s battle in Madrid.

Liverpool should be fresher as they were able to rest several key players against Benfica and Klopp has called on his men to put-in an improved performance having struggled for long periods last weekend. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how this match plays-out, but we fancy City to edge a narrow 2-1 win.