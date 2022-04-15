Man Utd vs Norwich preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils saw their hopes of finishing in the top four take a severe blow with a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend. Anthony Gordon’s 27th minute strike was enough to consign United to defeat.

It’s left the Manchester giants sitting seventh in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham, so United cannot afford another slip-up at home to Norwich tomorrow.

The build-up to the game has been dominated by speculation linking Erik ten Hag with the permanent Man Utd managerial job but Ralf Rangnick insists he’s fully focussed on his remaining seven games in charge.

The Canaries head to Old Trafford also in desperate need of a win as they sit rock bottom of the table – eight points from safety. A 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend has given them hope of avoiding relegation so they’ll be keen to cause an upset against United this weekend.

Team news

United have received a boost with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be available despite picking up a knock last weekend. The Portuguese superstar has trained this week and should start up front.

However, Rangnick confirmed at his press conference that five other players will miss out this weekend. Fred is unavailable after picking up a hip injury against Everton last weekend while Scott McTominay is still out with a foot problem.

Luke Shaw is facing a race against time to play again this season after undergoing surgery to remove bolts from his leg. Raphael Varane remains on the sidelines and Edinson Cavani is still working his way back from a calf injury that’s hampered his recently.

As for Norwich, Brandon Williams cannot feature against his parent club. Ozan Kabak, Andrew Omobamiedele and Adam Idah are all out through injury.

However, Billy Gilmour could return from illness while Przemyslaw Placheta is also pushing for a return following an ankle injury.

Expected line-ups

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees Melou, Rashica; Pukki

Prediction

Man Utd 2-0 Norwich: United’s inconsistent form has hampered them all campaign and Rangnick will want a response following last week’s poor showing against Everton.

Norwich at home is a terrific opportunity for Man Utd to bounce back and they should be confident of seeing-off the divisions worst side at Old Trafford. We’re backing United to ease to a 2-0 win tomorrow.